Byron students hard work yields big results

On Friday, students at Byron High School unveiled what they've been working on all semester in the school's greenhouse.

As part of the school's agricultural class, students were able to work in the greenhouse all semester, keeping up with their plants and flowers.

Friday they began selling some of their flowers and plants in order to help fund next year's greenhouse projects.

Some of the plants for sale include annuals, hanging baskets, patio pots, vegetables and herbs.

Students involved in growing and selling the plants say it was a great experience seeing so many people come out,

"Yeah, it's crazy, especially since it's only our first week, I was kind of surprised how many people came out. There was even a line of people out the door before we even started opening. It was kind of cool to see all of the plants grow and develop and it's really nice to see that all of our hard work gets paid off," said Byron Junior, Makayla McCarty.

The greenhouse plant sale continues tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again on May 19th and 26th from the same times and is located on the north side of the Byron High School.