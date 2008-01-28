THE JEFFERSON AWARDS: Our April winner helps raise thousands of dollars for area organizations Every month FOX 47 features someone in our community who is making a difference, and we honor them with a Jefferson Award. This month's winner is Dan Litzinger. He owns one of the sports teams in town, but his involvement in our community goes much further that that. More>>

THE JEFFERSON AWARDS: Our May winner donates her time to help shelter animals Every month FOX 47 features someone in our community who is making a difference, and we honor them with a Jefferson Award. This month's winner is Lindy Hankel, a woman dedicating her time to helping dogs. More>>

THE JEFFERSON AWARDS: Our June winner helps women recover from heart disease Anne Wolter is devoting her life to help women recover from heart disease. "I love taking care of people," Wolter said. "I love helping them to feel better." Wolter works in cardiac rehab at Mayo Clinic. She helps women recover from cardiac events through exercise and education. More>>

Thousands of books for sale at Friends RochesterFest Book sale When you think of RochesterFest you probably think about having fun outdoors, but you can also pick up a book at the RochesterFest Book Sale. More>>

MnDOT joins fight against human trafficking Putting the breaks on human trafficking. Minnesota ranks third for the highest number of human trafficking cases in the nation and now MnDOT is taking action. More>>

Minnesota Children's Museum of Rochester stops by RochesterFest The Minnesota Children's Museum of Rochester packed up and headed down to Soldiers Field Tuesday morning to have some fun, and maybe learn a little at 'Ready, Imagine, Go to the Fest' at RochesterFest. "We have all kinds of activities to spark creativity and fun for the whole family and for families to play together and learn together," said Minnesota Children's Museum of Rochester Experience and Operations Director, Beth Sherden. The children were able to go through stati... More>>

Law enforcement identifies people involved in deadly motorcycle vs. pedestrian crash Authorities have identified the people involved in a deadly crash that involved a motorcycle and pedestrian Monday evening. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said Heidi Hoekstra, 42, of Rochester was walking with a friend, westbound on 30th Street SE in Marion Township around 6:38 p.m. Hoekstra was walking on the asphalt of the rural road, while her friend was walking on the gravel to the side of the road. More>>

Retro gaming comes to RochesterFest The Machine Shed is bringing retro gaming back to Rochester! They brought the gaming down to Soldiers Field as part of RochesterFest! "We are having a mortal combat 9 tournament opened to everyone in the public and we've got some awesome prizes to give away," said ex-pro gamer, Randy Fitzgerald. Mortal Kombat is a video game where two characters fight, one on one. If that's not your thing, there are many more gaming options. "We have these crafted arcad... More>>

Home near Red Wing sustains damage in fire A home in Wacouta Township, near Red Wing, sustains severe damage in a fire Monday afternoon. The fire started around 1:30 Monday afternoon in the back of the home, at 28013 Gadient Lane. More>>

Armory proposals narrowed down to two options The Rochester City Council Board narrowed down the five proposals for the Armory Building down to two on Monday. At the Committee of the Whole meeting, the Board decided to move forward with The Castle Community Group and Entourage Events Group / Fine Line Cafe proposals. The Castle Community Group would transform the Amory into an arts and community center. More>>

RochesterFest is back! RochesterFest officially got underway this weekend and will continue through Sunday. "RochesterFest is a celebration of a city," said Brent Ackerman. "Thirty-five years we've been doing this. It started in the early 80s, still going strong and keeps growing." There are nearly 100 events including some new events. "Down here at the field we have bubble ball, three nights, where people can climb inside of these big inflatable bubbles and play socc... More>>

Rochesterfest vendors set up, prepare for week-long festivities Sunday was set up day for Rochesterfest! Monday through Saturday, 29 food vendors will call Soldiers Field home from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday, vendors spent the afternoon getting ready for opening day Monday. More>>

Three vehicle crash near Chester sends one to hospital One man was taken to the hospital after a three vehicle car crash near Chester. The accident happened around 5:20 p.m. in the the intersection of Highway 14 East and 60th Avenue East. More>>

Wednesday Farmer's Market returns to Apache Mall parking lot There is no need to wait for the weekend to buy farm-fresh veggies. Wednesday marks the return of the Wednesday Farmer's Market in the Apache Mall parking lot in Rochester. More>>

Elizabeth Smart visits Rochester for Power of the Purse Elizabeth Smart's frightening story of bravery and will-power captivated a nation more than a decade ago and just yesterday she was teaming up with the United Way of Olmsted County for the Power of the Purse event. "We do this to raise funds for our early childhood programs at the United Way," said Major Gifts and Planned Giving Director of the United Way of Olmsted County, Bonnie Schultz. "We do collaborative programs throughout Olmsted County to help prepare ch... More>>

Burglars steal safe from Rochester non-profit coffee shop A non-profit Rochester coffee shop suffered a major loss after burglars took a safe with hundreds of dollars inside. Rochester Police said someone smashed the front door of St. James Coffee on 41st Street NW sometime between 5 p.m. Sunday and 6:40 a.m. Monday. More>>

Olmsted County promotes pet vaccination Last week the Olmsted County Veterinarians partner with County Public Health to provide pop-up clinics all over the county for rabies vaccinations as well as a few other common vaccinations. The purpose of the event is to stress just how important it is to vaccinate your cat, dog, or ferret. "It makes life a lot simpler if the dog is vaccinated before it bites the mailman or the little kid next door that's teasing it and it gets nipped," said Veterinarian, Larry Predmore. ... More>>

18-year-old Mantorville teen training to become firefighter One Mantorville teen is not letting her age or gender confine her. 18-year-old Annabelle Hardwick just graduated from high school and is spending her summer vacation training to be a firefighter. "I'm more than excited about it," she said. Annabelle just graduated from Kasson Mantorville High School and is now training to become a certified firefighter. "I've always loved helping people and I think its something that I aspire to do with my life... More>>

Zumba is back on the Peace Plaza Zumba on the Plaza is back! The classes are free every Monday from 5:30 pm - 7 pm on the Peace Plaza in Rochester. More>>