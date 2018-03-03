Needy People Helped By Volunteers In Austin

The nice weather is starting to bring people out of their homes, and some in Austin are opting to spend their Saturdays doing something for others. Volunteers took part in an event to provide food this weekend to starving people in other countries.

The event that took place in Austin Saturday morning was a meal packing event called Real Hope for the Hungry. Volunteers came out to Mapleview Community Hall to pack meals for people in South Sudan.

Members of Enterprise 4H, Rough Riders 4H and Austin's First United Methodist Church were among those who turned out. Rice, soy, and dehydrated vegetables and and vitamins were all packed together on their way to people in need.

Younger volunteers say they feel good taking part in such a charitable effort.

"It makes me feel helpful," says volunteer Jocelyn Voth, an area 5th grader, "and it makes me feel like I'm part of a community that likes to help because my mom already likes to help kids. So, I'm just bringing that down through my generation from hers."

Minneapolis-based Man Cave Craft Eats partnered with Real Hope for the Hungry for today's event. Almost 30,000 meals were packed at the Mapleview Community Hall Saturday. Man Cave says they're on track to get one million meals to starving people this year.