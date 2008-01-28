WEATHER - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

FOX47 Weather
Advanced Tools

Today

(Change)

    7-Day Forecast

      Forecast

      Today's Forecast

      Today's Forecast Image
      • 33°
      • 15°

      Our next storm system arrives Sunday, bringing with it another round of snow. Snow looks to move in during the midday and continue into the overnight before wrapping up early Monday morning. A winter weather advisory will take effect at 1 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday, for a large portion of the viewing area. Roads could become slippery after sunset on Sunday with a slow morning commute possible for Monday. Rochester could pick up 1-3 inches of snow with lesser amounts along and east of the Mississippi River. Accumulations of 3+ inches is possible in areas stretching from Austin-Owatonna and further west.

      A few stray snow flurries are possible early Monday morning with clouds persisting into the afternoon with highs in the mid 30s. Temperatures gradually begin to climb as the week continues with highs in the upper 30s on Tuesday and partly sunny skies. Wednesday could see our first 50 degree day of 2018! If we do see our first 50 degree day on Wednesday, that would be the third latest date on record to see our first 50 degree temperature of the year. Wednesday night could see a slight chance for overnight rain showers. Temperatures could take another run at 50 degrees on Thursday with partly sunny skies. 

      Should temperatures not reach 50 degrees either Wednesday or Thursday, Friday looks to be the day we finally hit 50, which would tie for the latest first 50 degree day of the year. In addition to temperatures in the lower 50s on Friday, we could see a chance for rain and thundershowers with gusty winds. Rain showers persist into the overnight with Saturday seeing the possibility of rain changing over into snow. 

      7-Day Forecast: Rochester

      Sunday
      Sunday's Forecast Image
      • 33°
      • 15°

      Snow likely, mainly after noon.

      Monday
      Monday's Forecast Image
      • 36°
      • 24°

      Chance of snow flurries early.

      Tuesday
      Tuesday's Forecast Image
      • 39°
      • 22°

      Not as cold.

      Wednesday
      Wednesday's Forecast Image
      • 50°
      • 28°

      Windy with some rain late.

      Thursday
      Thursday's Forecast Image
      • 48°
      • 34°

      Breezy and mild.

      Friday
      Friday's Forecast Image
      • 55°
      • 33°

      Windy with rain and thunder.

      Saturday
      Saturday's Forecast Image
      • 45°
      • 37°

      Chance of rain/snow mix.

      Currently in Rochester as of

      • 27°(Feels like 16°)
      • Clear
      • Wind: SE @ 13 mph
      • Barometer: 30.03 in.
      • Sunrise: 06:39:08 am
      • Sunset: 07:45:19 pm
      • Humidity: 66
      • Visibility: 10 mi.
      • UV Index: 1

      7-Day Forecast: Dodge Center

      Sunday
      Sunday's Forecast Image
      • 31°
      • 22°

      Periods of snow in the afternoon

      Monday
      Monday's Forecast Image
      • 34°
      • 19°

      Cloudy

      Tuesday
      Tuesday's Forecast Image
      • 40°
      • 28°

      Clouds giving way to sun

      Wednesday
      Wednesday's Forecast Image
      • 55°
      • 36°

      More clouds than sun

      Thursday
      Thursday's Forecast Image
      • 57°
      • 43°

      Times of sun and clouds

      Friday
      Friday's Forecast Image
      • 49°
      • 34°

      Windy, chance of a few afternoon showers

      Saturday
      Saturday's Forecast Image
      • 39°
      • 23°

      Chance of showers

      Currently in Dodge Center as of

      • 27°(Feels like 15°)
      • Clear
      • Wind: SE @ 14 mph
      • Barometer: 30.02 in.
      • Sunrise: 06:40:26 am
      • Sunset: 07:46:55 pm
      • Humidity: 64
      • Visibility: 10 mi.
      • UV Index: 4

      7-Day Forecast: Mason City

      Sunday
      Sunday's Forecast Image
      • 29°
      • 26°

      Periods of snow

      Monday
      Monday's Forecast Image
      • 36°
      • 23°

      Cloudy

      Tuesday
      Tuesday's Forecast Image
      • 45°
      • 31°

      Clouds giving way to sun

      Wednesday
      Wednesday's Forecast Image
      • 59°
      • 37°

      Showers possible in the afternoon

      Thursday
      Thursday's Forecast Image
      • 62°
      • 48°

      Times of sun and clouds

      Friday
      Friday's Forecast Image
      • 61°
      • 38°

      Windy, chance of a few afternoon showers

      Saturday
      Saturday's Forecast Image
      • 41°
      • 25°

      Morning showers

      Currently in Mason City as of

      • 27°(Feels like 16°)
      • Overcast
      • Wind: SE @ 14 mph
      • Barometer: 30.03 in.
      • Sunrise: 06:42:44 am
      • Sunset: 07:47:23 pm
      • Humidity: 78
      • Visibility: 10 mi.
      • UV Index: 3

      7-Day Forecast: Albert Lea

      Sunday
      Sunday's Forecast Image
      • 29°
      • 24°

      Periods of snow

      Monday
      Monday's Forecast Image
      • 35°
      • 22°

      Mostly cloudy

      Tuesday
      Tuesday's Forecast Image
      • 43°
      • 31°

      Clouds giving way to sun

      Wednesday
      Wednesday's Forecast Image
      • 58°
      • 36°

      Cloudy

      Thursday
      Thursday's Forecast Image
      • 59°
      • 46°

      Times of sun and clouds

      Friday
      Friday's Forecast Image
      • 56°
      • 36°

      Windy, chance of a few afternoon showers

      Saturday
      Saturday's Forecast Image
      • 39°
      • 24°

      Chance of showers

      Currently in Albert Lea as of

      • 27°(Feels like 15°)
      • Broken Clouds
      • Wind: SSE @ 14 mph
      • Barometer: 30.01 in.
      • Sunrise: 06:42:48 am
      • Sunset: 07:48:38 pm
      • Humidity: 69
      • Visibility: 10 mi.
      • UV Index: 3

      7-Day Forecast: Austin

      Sunday
      Sunday's Forecast Image
      • 29°
      • 24°

      Periods of snow in the afternoon

      Monday
      Monday's Forecast Image
      • 35°
      • 21°

      Cloudy

      Tuesday
      Tuesday's Forecast Image
      • 42°
      • 29°

      Clouds giving way to sun

      Wednesday
      Wednesday's Forecast Image
      • 57°
      • 36°

      Showers possible in the afternoon

      Thursday
      Thursday's Forecast Image
      • 60°
      • 46°

      Times of sun and clouds

      Friday
      Friday's Forecast Image
      • 54°
      • 36°

      Windy, chance of a few afternoon showers

      Saturday
      Saturday's Forecast Image
      • 41°
      • 24°

      Showers

      Currently in Austin as of

      • 27°(Feels like 18°)
      • Clear
      • Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
      • Barometer: 30.02 in.
      • Sunrise: 06:41:14 am
      • Sunset: 07:46:59 pm
      • Humidity: 69
      • Visibility: 10 mi.
      • UV Index: 4

      7-Day Forecast: Winona

      Sunday
      Sunday's Forecast Image
      • 37°
      • 25°

      Afternoon snow showers

      Monday
      Monday's Forecast Image
      • 40°
      • 24°

      Mostly cloudy

      Tuesday
      Tuesday's Forecast Image
      • 44°
      • 31°

      More clouds than sun

      Wednesday
      Wednesday's Forecast Image
      • 59°
      • 41°

      Afternoon showers

      Thursday
      Thursday's Forecast Image
      • 61°
      • 43°

      Times of sun and clouds

      Friday
      Friday's Forecast Image
      • 49°
      • 37°

      Afternoon showers and thunderstorms

      Saturday
      Saturday's Forecast Image
      • 44°
      • 28°

      Chance of showers

      Currently in Winona as of

      • 32°(Feels like 26°)
      • Clear
      • Wind: ESE @ 6 mph
      • Barometer: 30.06 in.
      • Sunrise: 06:35:46 am
      • Sunset: 07:42:21 pm
      • Humidity: 55
      • Visibility: 10 mi.
      • UV Index: 4

      Regional Conditions

      Rochester
      27°
      Dodge Center
      27°
      Mason City
      27°
      Albert Lea
      27°
      Austin
      27°
      Winona
      32°

      • FOX 47 Contests!

        Find out first!  Sign up and we'll let you know whenever there's a chance to win fun stuff!

        Member Center
        Log out
        * denotes required fields

        Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

      What's On Fox47 Now

      Full Program Schedule »
      Powered by Frankly
      Can't Find Something?

      FOX 47
      6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
      Switchboard: 507-252-4747 or 1-877-369-4788
      News tips: 507-281-4747 or news@myfox47.com

      All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.