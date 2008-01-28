Our next storm system arrives Sunday, bringing with it another round of snow. Snow looks to move in during the midday and continue into the overnight before wrapping up early Monday morning. A winter weather advisory will take effect at 1 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday, for a large portion of the viewing area. Roads could become slippery after sunset on Sunday with a slow morning commute possible for Monday. Rochester could pick up 1-3 inches of snow with lesser amounts along and east of the Mississippi River. Accumulations of 3+ inches is possible in areas stretching from Austin-Owatonna and further west.





A few stray snow flurries are possible early Monday morning with clouds persisting into the afternoon with highs in the mid 30s. Temperatures gradually begin to climb as the week continues with highs in the upper 30s on Tuesday and partly sunny skies. Wednesday could see our first 50 degree day of 2018! If we do see our first 50 degree day on Wednesday, that would be the third latest date on record to see our first 50 degree temperature of the year. Wednesday night could see a slight chance for overnight rain showers. Temperatures could take another run at 50 degrees on Thursday with partly sunny skies.



