Advertisement

Eastern Iowa honor flight carries 89 veterans to Washington

Veterans who fought in World War II, Vietnam, Korea, and other conflicts visited the memorials in the nation’s capital on Tuesday.
By Molly Martinez
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - After two years of groundings from the coronavirus pandemic, it was wheels up Tuesday for a group of veterans from Iowa.

The honor flight carried 89 veterans who fought in World War II, Vietnam, Korea and other conflicts.

For Vietnam veteran Randy Heubner, he still carries the trauma of war six decades later.

“Flashbacks, memories, bitterness,” said Heubner, “You know, that anger which I’d love to get over sometime. I still live with anger. Shouldn’t be that way.”

For fellow Vietnam veteran Carl Williams, the day was bittersweet.

“It brings up every possible memory of relationships that I had,” said Williams, “Without going into detail, I lost some friends.”

The day’s oldest honoree, 97-year-old Earl Hendrick who fought in World War II, said it’s a day for honoring the living, and remembering those who never made it home.

“I guess I’m the oldest one here today, but I do enjoy it” said Hendrick.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation has been voided by...
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but...
Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills
President Joe Biden speaks as first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunnies look on, on the Blue...
White House Easter Egg Roll returns for 2022 with an egg-ucational theme
Authorities report Philip Hayes has been arrested after a roaming donkey was shot and killed.
Livestock contractor charged with inhumane slaughter of animal, deputies say
Connie Benjamin
March Jefferson Award: Serving meals and smiles

Latest News

A Michigan police officer who killed Patrick Lyoya after a traffic stop pressed the gun against...
Expert confirms Patrick Lyoya shot in back of head in independent autopsy
Lori Vallow Daybell glances at the camera during her hearing on March 6, 2020, in Rexburg,...
Judge enters not guilty plea for mom charged in kids’ deaths
The woman and her husband face numerous charges, including first-degree murder, in connection...
Lori Daybell refuses to enter plea on charges related to children's deaths
A python was caught on a shelf at a Walmart in Bloomington, Indiana.
Bizarre sighting: Young python found on Walmart shelf, officials say
The company’s customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period,...
Netflix shares drop 25% after service loses 200K subscribers