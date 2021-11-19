Advertisement

Peanut Butter and Jelly spared from Thanksgiving table during White House ceremony

By Nicole Neuman
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
THE WHITE HOUSE (Gray DC) - Justice has been served with a side of holiday cheer!

On Friday, the White House officially kicked off the holiday season with its annual turkey pardoning.

“As a University of Delaware man, I’m partial to blue hens, but today, we’re going to talk turkey,” said President Joe Biden during the pardoning ceremony at the White House rose garden.

National White House turkeys, named Peanut Butter and Jelly, won’t be served at the Thanksgiving table.

“Secretary Buttigieg couldn’t be here today. I’m sorry, Pete and Chasten, Peanut Butter and Jelly are now the new Indiana power couple,” the president joked.

The pair of male broad-breasted white turkeys flocked to our nation’s capital from Indiana, making their splashy debut at the Willard InterContinental Hotel on Thursday.

Phil Seger of the National Turkey Federation says he’s honored Indiana was chosen.

”We’re thankful to the White House for the invite,” Seger told the Gray Television Washington News Bureau

Ahead of their big day, the pair rested in their very own hotel room, before heading to the executive mansion.

Indiana turkey grower Andrea Welp began raising Peanut Butter and Jelly in mid-July. Welp says she prepped them to be camera-ready.

”Lights and sounds that they’re going to see in D.C. while they’re meeting the president,” said Welp.

This is President Joe Biden’s first turkey pardon. Now that Peanut Butter and Jelly can live to see another day, they’re on their way to their new home at Purdue University.

