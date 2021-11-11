Advertisement

Fallen veteran and his four-legged friend honored with new statue in D.C.

John Douangdara and his war dog Bart, who served in Afghanistan, are among those being celebrated for Veterans’ Day in Washington, D.C.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Navy Sailor John Douangdara lost his life far too soon. Now his legacy, and his trusted companion’s, will live on indefinitely in Washington D.C.

This Veterans Day, more than 10 years after John Douangdara’s helicopter came under fire in Afghanistan, the U.S Navy Memorial unveiled a statue depicting his “Service and Sacrifice.”

John will stand permanently holding his rifle to his heart with one hand, and patting the back of his service dog Bart with other. The war fields of Afghanistan are pictured in the background.

And there’s no honor more fitting according Chan Follen, John’s sister.

“He loved Bart, he loved all of his animals,” she said. “He found his passion working with animals.”

But she noted the sculpture is not just a tribute to her brother and his companion. Susan Bahary, the creator, crafted it will all men, women and K9 Sailors in mind.

“It’s just wonderful to try to bring to life the essence of a really special person- and of course it represents all the members of the sea services, past present and future, and our military working dog team,” Bahary said.

This Veterans Day, as we honor this who have served, Chan celebrates John through pain and joy, and hopes, with this piece of art, others can reflect on what “service and sacrifice” truly look like.

“He served and sacrificed and that’s just what we want his legacy to be,” Follen said.

Many of John’s family members, as well as several service dogs on duty, were in attendance for the ceremony.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: Football
YouPickEm NFL Football 2021
FILE - Minnesota Vikings helmet is seen from the back during pregame warmups with the Vikings...
Vaccinated Vikings player hospitalized with COVID-19
There is video that shows the moment 15-year-old Lauryn Ham is hit by another player during a...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Teen sucker punched during basketball game
Moans and groans can be heard on Emily and Michael Johnson's Ring security video as the former...
Caught on camera: Mom gives birth on front lawn

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
GRAPHIC: Jury to get to weigh some lesser charges in Rittenhouse case
This Nov. 12, 2021 photo shows a screen shot of a demonstration version of the Capital Gains...
Woman sues over slot game payout; 13 others make same claim
Trader Joe's is recalling the Chile Lime Chicken Burgers and Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders.
100,000 lbs. of chicken patties recalled for potential contamination
FILE — Assemblyman Andrew Garbarino arrives at Bayport-Blue Point High School to vote, in...
New York man arrested after death threat to GOP congressman
President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
Biden-Xi set virtual summit for Monday to discuss tensions