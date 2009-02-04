Olmsted County's Kalmar Landfill located between Rochester and Byron at 7401 19th St. NW accepts three types of waste:

1. Demolition and construction debris (C & D) - waste resulting from the demolition of buildings, roads and other manmade structures is accepted from the general public, businesses, and commercial garbage haulers during normal operating hours.

2. Mixed Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) that is bypassed to the landfill during scheduled maintenance at the Olmsted Waste-to-Energy Facility (OWEF) as well as Industrial Solid Waste (ISW), and MSW that cannot be combusted at the OWEF due to processing restrictions or overcapacity. MSW self-hauled from residences must be taken to the Recycling Center Plus located at 305 Silver Creek Rd. NE in Rochester.

3. Ash resulting from OWEF operations, ash from the Mayo medical waste incinerator, and coal ash from the local public utility are accepted.

Hours of Operation

8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Monday through Friday



Call (507) 328-7070 for more information on Acceptable Wastes and Disposal costs.