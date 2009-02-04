Compost Site - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Compost Site

Yard Waste
Olmsted County operates a yard-waste compost site that accepts leaves, grass clippings, and other acceptable items to help people who are unable to compost leaves and grass in their own yards. There is no charge to drop off leaves and grass clippings at the Olmsted County Compost Site.

The site is:

  1. Open during daylight hours
  2. Open 7 days a week through spring, summer, and autumn
  3. Located on the east side of Olmsted County Recycling Center Plus at 305 Silver Creek Rd. NE in Rochester.

Finished compost can be purchased Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Scale House at the Waste-to-Energy Facility located at 301 Silver Creek Rd. NE in Rochester.

Christmas Trees
Christmas Trees are accepted during January, February, and March each year. Mulch is available for a short time, usually in April.

Tree and Brush
Tree and brush disposal is handled by private companies and at the Recycling Center Plus. Look in the Dex Yellow Pages under "Tree Service," or call Olmsted County Public Works at (507) 328-7070 for more information.

