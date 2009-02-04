The first rules about hazardous products are to avoid them if possible, store them properly, and use them for their intended purpose. Generally if a container says "Danger, Poison, Flammable, Warning, Corrosive, Combustible, acid, Lye, petroleum distillates," it probably contains hazardous chemicals.
Olmsted County residents that have unwanted or unusable household hazardous waste (HHW) can bring it to the Hazardous Waste Facility located at 305 Silver Creek Rd. NE in Rochester, free of charge. The facility is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Items accepted at the Hazardous Waste Facility are things like:
Businesses and nonprofit organizations generating less than 220 pounds of hazardous waste per month that are located in southeast Minnesota may participate in the Very Small Quantity Generator (VSQG) program. The VSQG program was developed to help dispose of small amounts of hazardous waste cost effectively and in compliance with state and federal regulations. The following is a partial list of acceptable waste:
Disposal of special wastes are also available free or on a fee for-service basis for businesses and residents. Some of the items accepted under this program include:
Used motor oil cannot be accepted at any Olmsted County Facility. Contact your local service station, retailer, or call (507) 328-7070 for a location near you. For more information call Olmsted County Public Works at (507) 328-7070.
