Hazardous Waste

The first rules about hazardous products are to avoid them if possible, store them properly, and use them for their intended purpose. Generally if a container says "Danger, Poison, Flammable, Warning, Corrosive, Combustible, acid, Lye, petroleum distillates," it probably contains hazardous chemicals.

Residents
Olmsted County residents that have unwanted or unusable household hazardous waste (HHW) can bring it to the Hazardous Waste Facility located at 305 Silver Creek Rd. NE in Rochester, free of charge. The facility is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Items accepted at the Hazardous Waste Facility are things like:

  1. Paints
  2. Stains
  3. Varnishes
  4. Household cleaners
  5. Solvents
  6. Aerosols
  7. Pesticides
  8. Mercury products such as thermostats and thermometers
  9. Auto, rechargeable, and button batteries
  10. Sharps (call 507/328-7078 for procedure)
  11. Please do not bring unknown products or explosives.

Businesses
Businesses and nonprofit organizations generating less than 220 pounds of hazardous waste per month that are located in southeast Minnesota may participate in the Very Small Quantity Generator (VSQG) program. The VSQG program was developed to help dispose of small amounts of hazardous waste cost effectively and in compliance with state and federal regulations. The following is a partial list of acceptable waste:

  1. Aerosols
  2. Paints (oil, latex)
  3. Acids/bases
  4. Pesticides
  5. Adhesives
  6. Photographic chemicals
  7. Antifreeze
  8. Poisons
  9. Cleaning agents
  10. Pool chemicals
  11. Degreasers
  12. Resins/epoxies
  13. Gasoline/fuel
  14. Solvents/thinners
  15. Glues
  16. Strippers
  17. Laboratory wastes
  18. Waste inks
  19. Mecury bearing wastes

 To Participate:

  1. The business requests information packet from their county or Olmsted County
  2. The business sends completed VSQG program application to Olmsted County
  3. Olmsted County approves VSQG Program application and develops information required for proper transportation
  4. Olmsted County schedules transportation date and time with the business
  5. Hazardous waste is transported to Olmsted County Hazardous Waste Facility
  6. Olmsted County Hazardous Waste Facility accepts waste and disposal bill is determined
  7. The business is provided with documentation for their records

Special Waste

Disposal of special wastes are also available free or on a fee for-service basis for businesses and residents. Some of the items accepted under this program include:

  1. agricultural pesticides
  2. antifreeze
  3. asbestos
  4. automotive batteries (FREE)
  5. cell phones (FREE)
  6. filters (oil, gas, transmission)
  7. fluorescent tubes
  8. lithium, mercury, silver oxide batteries (FREE - a sorting charge applies if commingled)
  9. PCB ballasts/capacitors

Used motor oil cannot be accepted at any Olmsted County Facility. Contact your local service station, retailer, or call (507) 328-7070 for a location near you. For more information call Olmsted County Public Works at (507) 328-7070.

