Mission Statement and Staff Biographies



We at Nova Academy of Cosmetology are committed to provide a superior cosmetology education experience for future cosmetology, esthiology, and nail technology professionals. We offer a vibrant clinic floor both student salon and retail. Our goal is to enhance the educational experience of all our future beauty industry professionals by empowering each individual; we will do this in a positive team environment while inspiring a continuous quest for professional growth and knowledge.

Our faculty has a skilled team of experienced instructors with knowledge of contemporary and classic techniques. Our instructors have met program-licensing requirements (manager license and instructor license) and are well trained as they have been teaching in this field for an average of over 10 years.

Michelle Forstner: Manager and Instructor

Director of a Paul Mitchell Partner School, Twin City campus 18 years experience in the field of Cosmetology excelling in team leadership and business development

Alica Bartels: Manager and Instructor

Learning Leader Advisor of a Paul Mitchell Partner School, Twin City campus 12 years experience in the field of Cosmetology excelling in curriculum development and team leadership

Ann Morehouse: Education Leader and Instructor

Learning Leader Advisor of a Paul Mitchell Partner School, Twin City campus 27 years experience specialized in haircutting and salon management

Michele DeLisle: Admissions Leader and Instructor

Louie Watters: Instructor

Retail and Clinic Floor Specialist of a Paul Mitchell Partner School, Twin City campus 17 years experience specialized in cutting, color, nails and salon management

Pam Mickow: Instructor

26 years industry experience coupled with 9 years salon management

Heather O'Connor: Instructor

Sarah Marsh: Instructor