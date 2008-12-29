Tuition and Finance - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Tuition and Finance


MN 1550 Hour Basic Cosmetology.

Registration Fee

$ 100.00

Professional Kit

$ 2,000.00

Tuition

$ 12,400.00

TOTAL

$ 14,500.00

 

MN 600 Hour Basic Esthiology

Registration Fee

$ 100.00

Professional Kit

$ 1,400.00

Tuition

$ 6,800.00

TOTAL

$ 8,300.00

 

MN 350 Hour Basic Nail Technology

Registration Fee

$ 100.00

Professional Kit

$ 600.00

Tuition

$ 3,300.00

TOTAL

$ 4,000.00

You will receive a 10% off of tuition if you pay your balance off on the first month!
(Tuition costs and payment amounts subject to change without prior notice.)
* Tuition must be paid in full to receive certificate of completion

  .:: FINANCING

Several financing resources are available to help our students pay for their education, including:

  • State Grant
  • SELF Loan
  • Payment plans
  • VISA, MasterCard, and American Express are all accepted
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

FOX 47
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-252-4747 or 1-877-369-4788
News tips: 507-281-4747 or news@myfox47.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.