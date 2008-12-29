Tuition and Finance

|
MN 1550 Hour Basic Cosmetology.
|
Registration Fee
|
$ 100.00
|
Professional Kit
|
$ 2,000.00
|
Tuition
|
$ 12,400.00
|
TOTAL
|
$ 14,500.00
|
|
MN 600 Hour Basic Esthiology
|
Registration Fee
|
$ 100.00
|
Professional Kit
|
$ 1,400.00
|
Tuition
|
$ 6,800.00
|
TOTAL
|
$ 8,300.00
|
|
MN 350 Hour Basic Nail Technology
|
Registration Fee
|
$ 100.00
|
Professional Kit
|
$ 600.00
|
Tuition
|
$ 3,300.00
|
TOTAL
|
$ 4,000.00
|
You will receive a 10% off of tuition if you pay your balance off on the first month!
(Tuition costs and payment amounts subject to change without prior notice.)
* Tuition must be paid in full to receive certificate of completion
|
.:: FINANCING
|
Several financing resources are available to help our students pay for their education, including:
- State Grant
- SELF Loan
- Payment plans
- VISA, MasterCard, and American Express are all accepted