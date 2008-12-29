Our Services

|
All hair services include shampoo and blow dry style
.:: Haircuts, Styles and Treatments
Haircut
9.00
Shampoo Style or Roller Set
7.00
Clarifying and Moisturizing Treatments
10.00
Formal Style (includes Thermal Irons)
18.00
Add Thermal Irons or Wrap to any service
4.00
Nova's Scalp Treatment is complementary with all non-chemical services.
.:: Haircolor
Virgin Color
Starts at 25.00
Retouch Color
Starts at 20.00
Virgin Bleach and Tone
Starts at 30.00
Retouch Bleach and Tone
Starts at 25.00
10 Pack Foil
Starts at 20.00
Partial Foil
Starts at 40.00
Full Foil
Starts at 50.00
Corrective Color
Consultation Required
.:: Texture
Perm with basic wrap
Starts at 30.00
Perm with specialty wrap
Starts at 40.00
Virgin Relaxer
Starts at 30.00
Retouch Relaxer
Starts at 25.00
.:: Body and Nail Care
Eyebrow Wax
7.00
Lip or Chin Wax
7.00
Half Leg Wax
20.00
Entire Leg Wax
35.00
Chest Wax
25.00
Back Wax
25.00
Bikini Wax
25.00
Face Treatment
22.00
Essential Face Treatment
22.00
Serum Add-On
2.00 each
Chemical Peel
35.00/50.00
Facial/Peel Combination
50.00/70.00
Reflexology Hands or Feet
10.00
Reflexology Combination
15.00
Ear Candling
22.00
Purifying Back Treatment
26.00
Specialty Treatments Consultation Required
22.00
Makeup Application
12.00
Basic Manicure
8.00
Spa Manicure
12.00
Basic Pedicure
20.00
Spa Pedicure
25.00
Artificial Nails
Starts at 18.00
Artificial Nail Fills
Starts at 13.00
Polish Change
4.00
