Our Services

All hair services include shampoo and blow dry style

.:: Haircuts, Styles and Treatments Haircut 9.00 Shampoo Style or Roller Set 7.00 Clarifying and Moisturizing Treatments 10.00 Formal Style (includes Thermal Irons) 18.00 Add Thermal Irons or Wrap to any service 4.00

Nova's Scalp Treatment is complementary with all non-chemical services.

.:: Haircolor Virgin Color Starts at 25.00 Retouch Color Starts at 20.00 Virgin Bleach and Tone Starts at 30.00 Retouch Bleach and Tone Starts at 25.00 10 Pack Foil Starts at 20.00 Partial Foil Starts at 40.00 Full Foil Starts at 50.00 Corrective Color Consultation Required

.:: Texture Perm with basic wrap Starts at 30.00 Perm with specialty wrap Starts at 40.00 Virgin Relaxer Starts at 30.00 Retouch Relaxer Starts at 25.00