Our Services


All hair services include shampoo and blow dry style

.:: Haircuts, Styles and Treatments

Haircut

9.00

Shampoo Style or Roller Set

7.00

Clarifying and Moisturizing Treatments

10.00

Formal Style (includes Thermal Irons)

18.00

Add Thermal Irons or Wrap to any service

4.00

 

Nova's Scalp Treatment is complementary with all non-chemical services.

 

.:: Haircolor

Virgin Color

Starts at 25.00

Retouch Color

Starts at 20.00

Virgin Bleach and Tone

Starts at 30.00

Retouch Bleach and Tone

Starts at 25.00

10 Pack Foil

Starts at 20.00

Partial Foil

Starts at 40.00

Full Foil

Starts at 50.00

Corrective Color

  Consultation Required

 

.:: Texture

Perm with basic wrap

Starts at 30.00

Perm with specialty wrap

Starts at 40.00

Virgin Relaxer

Starts at 30.00

Retouch Relaxer

Starts at 25.00

 

.:: Body and Nail Care

Eyebrow Wax

7.00

Lip or Chin Wax

7.00

Half Leg Wax

20.00

Entire Leg Wax

35.00

Chest Wax

25.00

Back Wax

25.00

Bikini Wax

25.00

Face Treatment

22.00

Essential Face Treatment

22.00

Serum Add-On

2.00 each

Chemical Peel

35.00/50.00

Facial/Peel Combination

50.00/70.00

Reflexology Hands or Feet

10.00

Reflexology Combination

15.00

Ear Candling

22.00

Purifying Back Treatment

26.00

Specialty Treatments Consultation Required Ear Candling

22.00

Makeup Application

12.00

Basic Manicure

8.00

Spa Manicure

12.00

Basic Pedicure

20.00

Spa Pedicure

25.00

Artificial Nails

Starts at 18.00

Artificial Nail Fills

Starts at 13.00

Polish Change

4.00

 

 
