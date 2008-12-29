How to Enroll - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

How to Enroll

Complete the following steps to enroll at Nova Academy of Cosmetology

  • Schedule an appointment to :
    • Learn more about Nova Academy of Cosmetology
    • Learn more about a career in your chosen profession
    • Receive a tour of our school
  • Schedule an enrollment appointment
  • Registration Fee- $100 (Nonrefundable)
  • Kit Deposit Fee-$100 (Nonrefundable)

Documentation needed:

  • Driver's License or State Issued ID
  • Social Security Card
  • High School Diploma or GED
  • Immunization Records (Date of last tetanus/MMR)
  • Fill out The Letter of Intent and Application for Enrollment Form

* The Letter of Intent and Application Documents (Click Here)
