How to Enroll

Complete the following steps to enroll at Nova Academy of Cosmetology
- Schedule an appointment to :
- Learn more about Nova Academy of Cosmetology
- Learn more about a career in your chosen profession
- Receive a tour of our school
- Schedule an enrollment appointment
- Registration Fee- $100 (Nonrefundable)
- Kit Deposit Fee-$100 (Nonrefundable)
Documentation needed:
- Driver's License or State Issued ID
- Social Security Card
- High School Diploma or GED
- Immunization Records (Date of last tetanus/MMR)
- Fill out The Letter of Intent and Application for Enrollment Form
* The Letter of Intent and Application Documents (Click Here)