How to Enroll

Complete the following steps to enroll at Nova Academy of Cosmetology

Schedule an appointment to :

Learn more about Nova Academy of Cosmetology



Learn more about a career in your chosen profession



Receive a tour of our school

Schedule an enrollment appointment

Registration Fee- $100 (Nonrefundable)

Kit Deposit Fee-$100 (Nonrefundable)

Documentation needed:

Driver's License or State Issued ID

Social Security Card

High School Diploma or GED

Immunization Records (Date of last tetanus/MMR)

Fill out The Letter of Intent and Application for Enrollment Form

* The Letter of Intent and Application Documents (Click Here)

