Courses Offered

The Cosmetology Program
Curriculum : Total 1550 Hours (Theory: 420 hours and Practice: 1130 hours)
Hair Care
Hair Cutting
Hair Design
Hair Sculpting
Hair Coloring
Permanent Waving
Chemical Relaxing
Product Knowledge
Skin Care
Facial Techniques
Makeup Application
Color Analysis
Facial Waxing
Nail Care
Manicures
Pedicures
Acrylic Nails
Overlays
Nail Wrap
Business Skills
Communication Skills
Interviewing
Salon Business
Career Preparation
Client Servicing
Retail Strategies
Career Opportunities :
Salon or Day Spa Owner
School Instructor Salon Manager
Hair Stylist
Esthetician
Make Up Artist
Nail Artist/Manicurist
Image Consultant
Photo & Movie Stylist
Hair Color/Perm Specialist
School Owner
Platform Artist
Manufacturer's Sales Rep
Magazine Writer/Editor
Director of Education
Product Distributor
Salon Sales Consultants
The Esthiology Program
Curriculum : Total 600 Hours (Theory: 200 hours and Practice: 400 hours)
Skin Care
Facial Techniques
Makeup Application
Color Analysis
Facial Waxing
Skin Disorders
Electricity/Machines
Body Waxing
Brow & Lash Tinting
Product Knowledge
Business Skills
Communication Skills
Interviewing
Salon Business
Career Preparation
Client Servicing
Retail Strategies
Career Opportunities :
Skin Care Center
Hair Salon
Day Spa
Makeup Artist
Cruise Ship
Doctor's Office
Educator
Consultant
The Nail Technology Program
Curriculum : Total 350 Hours (Theory: 150 hours and Practice: 200 hours)
Nail Care
Manicures
Pedicures
Acrylic Nails
Overlays
Nail Wrap
Massage
UV Gel System
Nail Art
Spa Services
Design Acrylic Nails
Aromatherapy
Electric Filing
Hot Rock Services
Business Skills
Communication Skills
Interviewing
Salon Business
Career Preparation
Client Servicing
Retail Strategies
Career Opportunities :
Nail Salon Owner
School Instructor
Nail Salon Manager
Nail Artist/Manicurist
Product Distributor
Sales Consultant
School Owner
Manufacturer's Sales Rep
