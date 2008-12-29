Courses Offered - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Courses Offered


The Cosmetology Program
Curriculum : Total 1550 Hours (Theory: 420 hours and Practice: 1130 hours)

Hair Care
Hair Cutting
Hair Design
Hair Sculpting
Hair Coloring
Permanent Waving
Chemical Relaxing
Product Knowledge

Skin Care
Facial Techniques
Makeup Application
Color Analysis
Facial Waxing

Nail Care
Manicures
Pedicures
Acrylic Nails
Overlays
Nail Wrap

Business Skills
Communication Skills
Interviewing
Salon Business
Career Preparation
Client Servicing
Retail Strategies

Career Opportunities :

Salon or Day Spa Owner
School Instructor Salon Manager
Hair Stylist
Esthetician

Make Up Artist
Nail Artist/Manicurist
Image Consultant
Photo & Movie Stylist
Hair Color/Perm Specialist
School Owner

Platform Artist
Manufacturer's Sales Rep
Magazine Writer/Editor
Director of Education
Product Distributor
Salon Sales Consultants

The Esthiology Program
Curriculum : Total 600 Hours (Theory: 200 hours and Practice: 400 hours)

Skin Care
Facial Techniques
Makeup Application
Color Analysis
Facial Waxing
Skin Disorders
Electricity/Machines
Body Waxing
Brow & Lash Tinting
Product Knowledge

Business Skills
Communication Skills
Interviewing
Salon Business
Career Preparation
Client Servicing
Retail Strategies

Career Opportunities :

Skin Care Center
Hair Salon
Day Spa

Makeup Artist
Cruise Ship
Doctor's Office

Educator
Consultant

The Nail Technology Program
Curriculum : Total 350 Hours (Theory: 150 hours and Practice: 200 hours)

Nail Care
Manicures
Pedicures
Acrylic Nails
Overlays
Nail Wrap
Massage

UV Gel System
Nail Art
Spa Services
Design Acrylic Nails
Aromatherapy
Electric Filing
Hot Rock Services

Business Skills
Communication Skills
Interviewing
Salon Business
Career Preparation
Client Servicing
Retail Strategies

Career Opportunities :

Nail Salon Owner
School Instructor
Nail Salon Manager
Nail Artist/Manicurist

Product Distributor
Sales Consultant
School Owner
Manufacturer's Sales Rep

 
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

FOX 47
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-252-4747 or 1-877-369-4788
News tips: 507-281-4747 or news@myfox47.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.