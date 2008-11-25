Business/Corporate

Whether you have an existing business or are thinking of starting a new business, you need solid legal advice. We can help you set up your business organization, a corporation, partnership or other limited liability entity.
If you have questions ranging from contracts to employee policies, we can help you find the answers. Timely legal advice can keep your business on the right track and running smoothly.
|Corporations
|Financing
|Limited Liability Companies
|Nonprofit Corporations
|General & Limited Partnerships
|Mergers & Acquisitions
|Purchase & Sale of Businesses
