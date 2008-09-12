Details of post-RNC review revealed

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minneapolis Mayor R.T. Rybak says a review of law enforcement action during the Republican National Convention will involve the city's police and civil rights departments along with the city attorney's office.

The evaluation will include a look at security tactics, the appropriateness of arrests, financial impact on the courts and how well law enforcement worked with media.

The review by the police department will focus on the more than 100 arrests that occurred after a Rage Against the Machine concert at the Target Center. Some have alleged that police arrested people indiscriminately and that the group included journalists.

Rybak says officials need to look at such incidents "to make sure that journalists can do their jobs."

Rybak says that overall, the city worked hard to defend people's First Amendment rights to free speech and peaceable assembly during the convention.