Shooting at Kentucky plant kills at least six

HENDERSON, KY (KTTC-TV) -- A deadly shooting in Northwestern Kentucky happened early Wednesday morning.

At least six people are dead after a gunman opened fire at a plastics plant.

Police say the man, apparently an employee, entered the plant in Henderson, Kentucky just after midnight Wednesday and started shooting.

Six people, including the gunman, were killed and several others were injured.

The plant employs about 150 people and makes parts for refrigerators and plastic siding for homes.

Employees were sent home for the day.