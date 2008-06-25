Fargo toddler has 2 heart transplants at Mayo Clinic

FARGO, N.D. (AP) -- It's being called a first for the Mayo Clinic.

Doctors there completed two heart transplants on the same child in a week.

Twenty-month-old Kobe Giesen will be in Rochester, Minnesota for at least the next three months while doctors monitor his progress. His mother, Karmen, says he's doing well.

Karmen Giesen says her son's first transplant operation was on Father's Day, June 15th. She says doctors discovered that heart was not functioning properly, and a second transplant was done later in the week.

