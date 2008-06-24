Wolves extend qualifying offers to 3 RFAs

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Minnesota Timberwolves have extended qualifying offers to restricted free agents Ryan Gomes, Craig Smith and Chris Richard.

The moves were a formality the team had to go through in order to retain its right of first refusal for all three players. That means the Timberwolves will have the option of matching any offer from another team.

Gomes was acquired from Boston in last year's deal for Kevin Garnett. The versatile forward set career highs in points, rebounds and assists and has said he would like to return to Minnesota.

Smith was a second-round pick two years ago who has become a reliable offensive forward off the bench.

Richard was a second-round pick a year ago and played sparingly in his rookie season.