Danika Stagemeyer

Danika started at FOX 47 when it first went on the air February 1, 1998. Until that time there wasn't any Fox affiliate in the Rochester, Austin and Mason City TV market. Danika was hired to run master control out at "The Shack" which was a small metal building at the base of the transmitter in the middle of a bean field in northeast Rochester.

She's had many different positions at FOX 47 - everything from master control, to directing the 9pm news using Parkervision and now to Program Manager.

dstagemeyer@fox47kxlt.com