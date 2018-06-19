Check out the new foods at this year's Minnesota State Fair

The Minnesota State Fair is still more than two months away, but it's never too early to hear about the incredible new treats debuting this August.

Sweet. Salty. Savory. The newest foods at the Great Minnesota Get Together have it all covered. Here are just a few to consider:

Zesty PB&J Sausage: The Gass Station Grill serves up this twist on a Midwestern classic. This dish packs peanut butter, cherry jelly, cayenne peer and cilantro into a quarter-pound sausage.

Rainbow Cloud Roll: With a name fit for a fantasy land, this treat combines classic kid favorites into an unthinkable creation. Three scoops of ice cream covered in fruity cereal are wrapped in cotton candy. Talk about being on cloud nine.

Bananas Foster French Toast: Breakfast is certainly the most important meal of the day when this is on the menu. French toast slices are topped with Bananas tossed in orange-rum-flavored caramel sauce. Try it at the Hamline Church Dinning Hall, a classic state fair pit stop.

Check out the other 24 new additions to the impressive state fair menu here.