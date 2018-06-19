Proposed hog farm at the center of Fillmore county feedback session

Concerned residents living near a proposed hog farm site received welcome news this month: an extension to a comment period by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

Tuesday night, the MPCA holds an informational feedback session in Mabel to hear concerns first hand and share plans for the nearly 5,000 sow farm in the works.

According to the agency, the farm would produce more than 7 million gallons of manure a year, which would turn into fertilizer for area crops. But some are concerned about groundwater quality and the smell such a process would create. Tuesday's meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Mabel Community Center. The comment period now ends July 3.