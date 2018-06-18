Protesters rally in downtown Rochester against immigration policy

People speaking out against the immigration policy separating children from the families rallied in downtown Rochester Monday afternoon.

They gathered near the intersection of Broadway Avenue South and 4th Street Southwest about 4:45 p.m.

Rochester Indivisible planned the rally Sunday night on Facebook.

"This group represents unity. Do you see the ages, the skin tone, the color the people that came out and it just represents love, says protester Maria Zavala. "That's what America, and everywhere, not just America, the world should be. Where we stand together and say this isn't okay, so let's change it. This group represents a lot of passionate loving and caring beautiful people that I am grateful to be standing by."

Some participants were undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children. They say what's happening at the border now could have been them.

According to a Fox News report, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen insisted Monday that the growing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border "is not new" amid a national outcry over the separation of immigrant children from their parents.

That report goes on to say Nielsen called for Congress to act on legislation that would curb the separation of immigrant children from parents held in custody. Such a provision is already in a compromise GOP immigration measure between party conservatives and moderates and similar language was expected to be added to an alternative bill favored by conservative members. The House is expected to vote on both bills later this week.