Friends of the Rochester Library annual sale offers bargains on books

If you want to beat the heat this summer and stay inside with a good book there are thousands on sale for bargain prices this week.

The Friends of the Rochester Public Library is hosting its annual Rochesterfest Book Sale this week in the library's auditorium.

Monday night was the exclusive "friends only" preview sale for members.

More than 20,000 books, CDs, and DVDs are on sale.

Members of the public donate the books throughout the year, and proceeds go toward the library's programming.

"We get a variety of donors," said Genevieve Theobald, a Friends of the Library Board Member. "Sometimes they come in from someone who's cleaning out their house, sometimes it's people who are in town for clinic visits and then they buy a book and they drop it off because they don't want to carry it home with them."

The book sale opens to the public Tuesday and Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.