Gaming addiction announced as new classification of disease

The World Health Organization announced a new classification of disease: gaming addiction.

The organization's director of the Department for Mental Health and Substance abuse says the disorder concerns "a small percentage of people". He also said the organization "felt confident" it had "made the right decision".

The WHO says the gaming disorder is characterized by several factors: an impaired control over gaming, an increasing priority given to gaming over other activities, and the continuation or escalation of gaming despite the occurrence of negative consequences.

Director Shekhar Saxena says there's plenty of evidence to suggest the WHO should move in this direction.

"We are also suggesting to member states as to what needs to be done for that, which is to be able to identify this disorder reliably, including training, to be able to provide preventive measures and treatment measures when it is needed." Said Saxena

"We know from several regions of the world that there is need for this kind of services and a demand for this kind of services."

The disorder will be added to the organization's 11th revision of the International Classification of Diseases.