Rochester woman in jail after victim says she attacked him with - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Rochester woman in jail after victim says she attacked him with scissors

Posted: Updated:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -

A woman is in jail after a man says she assaulted him with a pair of scissors. 

48-year-old Veronica Vanmaanen, from Rochester, is facing a 2nd degree Domestic Assault charge after she was arrested just before 4 a.m. Saturday. The assault allegedly happened in a room at the Days Inn Hotel in downtown Rochester. 

The victim is a 55-year-old man who told police his girlfriend was "out of control." The victim ran to the front desk to call for help.

Police say that the victim sustained bruises and cuts as well as a bite mark on his knee.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

FOX 47
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-252-4747 or 1-877-369-4788
News tips: 507-281-4747 or news@myfox47.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.