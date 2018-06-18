Rochester woman in jail after victim says she attacked him with scissors

A woman is in jail after a man says she assaulted him with a pair of scissors.

48-year-old Veronica Vanmaanen, from Rochester, is facing a 2nd degree Domestic Assault charge after she was arrested just before 4 a.m. Saturday. The assault allegedly happened in a room at the Days Inn Hotel in downtown Rochester.

The victim is a 55-year-old man who told police his girlfriend was "out of control." The victim ran to the front desk to call for help.

Police say that the victim sustained bruises and cuts as well as a bite mark on his knee.