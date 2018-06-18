UPDATE: Fourth garage door reported vandalized in Byron, sheriff's office investigating

UPDATE: Another vandalized garage door is discovered in Byron.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says a fourth damaged garage door was reported Monday evening. Investigators believe the garage, which is on the 200 block of 9th Street Northeast was vandalized over the weekend with the other garages on Rolling Heights Court Northeast and 9th Avenue Northwest.

Captain Scott Behrns of Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says the doors appear to have by struck by a vehicle.

Anyone with information on who may be responsible should call Crimestoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.

_________________________________

PREVIOUS STORY: Byron residents are told to be on the lookout after three garage doors were reported damaged Sunday morning.

Captain Scott Behrns of Olmsted County Sheriff's Office believes the vandalism likely happened sometime Saturday night. One garage door was damaged in the in the 800 block of 9th Avenue Northwest. Two more were damaged in the 900 block of Rolling Heights Court Northeast.

It may cost more than $1,000 to replace each one. Capt. Behrns says the doors appear to have been struck by a vehicle.

Anyone with information on how the door were hit should call Crimestoppers at (800) 222-8477.