Days Inn demolition process continues Monday night at Rochester city council

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -

After a fight to consider the Days Inn a historic structure worth keeping failed, the process to demolish the downtown Rochester hotel continues. 

A demolition permit has already been approved by the city. Monday night, council members will officially declare it a "substandard building," paving the way for work to begin. A report submitted to council finds that the hotel's roofing...and much of it's basement is in poor condition. 

Demolition for the New Hampton, Iowa, company that now owns it will cost an estimated quarter of a million dollars.

