Ice Cream is a headliner Monday at Rochesterfest

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -

Monday evening at Rochesterfest is arguable the sweetest day of the week. That's because the Ice Cream Social benefiting PossAbilities takes over the lawn at Soldiers Field. 

Enjoy Kemps ice cream, carnival games and live entertainment by Six Mile Grove.

At 6 p.m., local celebrities will see who can devour a bowl of ice cream the quickest in the always exciting and slightly painful ice cream eating contest.

The wristband to enter is $5. The fun lasts from 4 until 7 p.m.  

