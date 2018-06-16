Swing dancing plays a big part at the Rochester hangar dance

"Going back in time to the 1940's," that was the theme for Saturday's Veterans and Emergency Services Museum Hangar Dance.

If you don't know what life was like back then, all you had to do was step inside the hangar, as vintage gear was displayed for everyone to see.

The sounds of the '40s filled the room as well, as a big bang performed while couples swing danced the night away.

Organizers believe that an event like this is important to put on, particularly for the younger generation.

"One of the things we are striving for is to educate, young people in particular, about our past, and the theme of the dance is a 1940's theme. They would have large, large hangar dances and we're trying to replicate that, give people a sense of a time long gone," said Janet Brauckman, the Hangar Dance Chairperson.

They hope to bring in enough money so they can start working on a Veterans and Emergency Services Museum in Rochester.