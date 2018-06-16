Rochester volleyball tournament helps families in need

A Rochester volleyball tournament is helping families with loved ones battling severe medical conditions.

The 6th annual Melby Memorial Tournament took place Saturday, honoring the late Paul Melby, a former co-ed team volleyball player, who died unexpectedly from a heart condition.

Like Melby, the families selected to participate in the tournament have a connection to volleyball.

Wabasha-Kellogg volleyball coach, Tara Biever's family is this year's recipient, after she recently lost her fight with cancer.

People from across Southeastern Minnesota participate in the tournament to help raise money.

"I just know that my mom would be super honored to be apart of this and she would think this is probably the coolest thing ever. It just means a lot that everybody comes out and supports," said Tara's Daughter, Kalyin Biever.

Tara's Husband, John Biever, added, "I am amazed at how many people are, you know, are so good, just willing to give, from gifts to their time. It's been overwhelming, Tara loved volleyball and she would be so happy."

The Biever's say being named this year's recipient has helped them pay off medical bills.