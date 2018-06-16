People come out to Hayfield for hearty breakfast in the country

Rochesterfest's Breakfast on the Farm was hosted in Dodge County for the first time in 15 years Saturday. Breakfast on the Farm is an agriculture-themed event meant to show people in a city what life on the farm is like. Activities included barn tours to see dairy cows, a livestock educational center, 4-H animal showing. The fun was hosted by Behounek Dairy, Inc.

"I think it's very important,"' says Behounek Dairy Staff Manager Heather Behounek, "because it shows them not only where their products, their food, their milk, their butter, where all that stuff comes from, but it also kinda brings to light the hard work and dedication that being a farmer, whether it be a crop farmer or a livestock farmer, entails. It's a very dedicated profession."

A popular thing to do at the breakfast was to put on cow hats. Cow hats were not only something kids wore on their heads, but some grown-ups even got in on the action.