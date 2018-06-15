A new type of amusement park is set to come to Rochester soon

An exciting new attraction is about to open along Highway 14 East in Rochester.

It's called "Air Insanity," an indoor trampoline amusement park.

The final touches are getting worked on now and once complete, visitors will be able to enjoy dodgeball, basketball, a warrior course, climbing walls, laser mazes and plenty more, all on trampolines.

The owners say it's a 3 year dream finally coming to life.

"It's the ability to create something like this from the ground up, we wanted bring something unique and fun that isn't already here. One of the really unique things about our park is we did a dig down feature. As soon as you come through the door you can see every single attraction, no matter where you're at, so from a parent standpoint, they can kind of look around and always see their kids and you're not having to worry about stairs and climbing different things," said Owner, Scott Pulham.

Air Insanity is targeting a mid-July grand opening.