Austin police arrest 3 after drug raid - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Austin police arrest 3 after drug raid

Posted: Updated:
From left to right: Darrin Downer, Jesse Downer, Michelle Downer From left to right: Darrin Downer, Jesse Downer, Michelle Downer
AUSTIN, Minn. (FOX 47) -

Three people are behind bars after a drug raid in Austin. Two children were home at the time of the raid.

A search warrant was carried out just after 7:15 a.m. Wednesday on the 1600 block of 16th Street SW. Austin police say two stolen pistols and a silencer were found in the home, along with almost a pound of marijuana. Ammunition, Xanax pills, and $2,000 in cash were also confiscated.

20-year-old Darrin Downer, 28-year-old Jesse Downer, and 27-year-old Michelle Downer were arrested. They are all from Austin.

Police say an 8 year old boy and 2 year old girl in the home were brought to a family member.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

FOX 47
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-252-4747 or 1-877-369-4788
News tips: 507-281-4747 or news@myfox47.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.