Austin police arrest 3 after drug raid

Three people are behind bars after a drug raid in Austin. Two children were home at the time of the raid.

A search warrant was carried out just after 7:15 a.m. Wednesday on the 1600 block of 16th Street SW. Austin police say two stolen pistols and a silencer were found in the home, along with almost a pound of marijuana. Ammunition, Xanax pills, and $2,000 in cash were also confiscated.

20-year-old Darrin Downer, 28-year-old Jesse Downer, and 27-year-old Michelle Downer were arrested. They are all from Austin.

Police say an 8 year old boy and 2 year old girl in the home were brought to a family member.