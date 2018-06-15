Albert Lea man found guilty of 2nd Degree Burglary - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Albert Lea man found guilty of 2nd Degree Burglary

Posted: Updated:
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (FOX 47) -

A jury found an Albert Lea man guilty of second degree burglary Wednesday.

46-year-old Jabar Pedro Morarend was arrested back in January after police were called to a Freeborn County residence with patio doors and dresser drawers found open. The County Attorney's office confirmed investigators followed footprints in the snow from the house to another residence a mile away along Minnesota Highway 13.

That's where authorities found Morarend hiding in the basement of the house, behind a hanging bed sheet.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 23. He faces between 3 to nearly 4-and-a-half years in prison. Morarend is a Level 3 sex offender and was previously found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

FOX 47
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-252-4747 or 1-877-369-4788
News tips: 507-281-4747 or news@myfox47.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.