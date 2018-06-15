Albert Lea man found guilty of 2nd Degree Burglary

A jury found an Albert Lea man guilty of second degree burglary Wednesday.

46-year-old Jabar Pedro Morarend was arrested back in January after police were called to a Freeborn County residence with patio doors and dresser drawers found open. The County Attorney's office confirmed investigators followed footprints in the snow from the house to another residence a mile away along Minnesota Highway 13.

That's where authorities found Morarend hiding in the basement of the house, behind a hanging bed sheet.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 23. He faces between 3 to nearly 4-and-a-half years in prison. Morarend is a Level 3 sex offender and was previously found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman.