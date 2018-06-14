Three candidates recommended for SE Minnesota bench

The Commission on Judicial Selection is recommending three candidates to fill the current vacancy in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District.

It covers Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, Waseca, and Winona Counties.

The candidates are:

Jacob Allen: He's currently the Managing Attorney of the Third Judicial District Public Defender's Office.

James Haase: He's a Senior Assistant Olmsted County Attorney.

Tammy Shefelbine: She's an attorney at Dunlap & Seeger, P.A.



The position opened when the Honorable Jeffrey D. Thompson retired.

An announcement of the appointment will be made following an interview process. That process will take place over the next few weeks.