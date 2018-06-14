Heroes honored with new VFW facility

The local VFW 1215 has a new location, which was welcomed in Thursday with a ceremony in Rochester. The celebration took place on a special day; Thursday was not only Flag Day, but also the birthday of the U.S. Army.

A ribbon was cut Thursday afternoon to welcome in the new location on 43rd Street Northwest. Their previous property had been serving the group for 50 years, but it was getting old and the VFW needed a new facility. The location was bought by UMR for two-point-six-million-dollars. Vets say it's an honor to be part of the post.

"This is just awesome," says Post Chaplain Jim Crawley, "I can't even say enough good. The old post was good, this is fantastic. Just fantastic. Rochester has always supported us. To the best of my knowledge, they've always been behind us 110% and we've always appreciated that. We're glad to be here."

The ceremony also saw the American flag being raised alongside the POW-MIA flag. Long after the afternoon's ceremony, there were still people in the building enjoying everything the new VFW facility has to offer. Everything from burgers to beer was served to help honor veterans.