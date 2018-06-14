Habitat for Humanity details new "Aging-In-Place Repairs Program"

Rochester Area Habitat for Humanity's new "Aging-In-Place Repair Program" is all about repairs needed to address health, safety and livability for older Americans.

Services range from making decks and stairs more accessible to trimming trees, repairing driveways and fixing roofs.

The grant funded program started just over a month ago and helps older Americans live in the homes they love rather than resorting to a care facility.

Cora Jensen is the program's coordinator and says they're built to provide financial flexibility to low-income households.

"Reach out to contractors or anybody, they get a big number and that's scary to them, say a $7,000 repair." Said Jensen.

"We work with everybody trying to see what they can afford. People, myself, older Americans anybody they don't want things handed out they don't want it free, they want to have some control over it themselves."

Jensen says funds they receive get recycled into future community projects.

"We want to empower them (older Americans) to stay in their forever home. It's a lot of their memories...it's their biggest asset." Said Jensen.

"People don't want to lose their home and it is more affordable for them to stay in their home than go to a facility."

For now, the program is focusing on homes in Olmsted, Dodge and Wabasha counties.

If you're interested in connecting with Rochester Area Habitat for Humanity for services or to volunteer you can call Jensen at 507-252-0849 Ext. 205 or visit their website here.