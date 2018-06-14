UPDATE: Names released of people involved in fatal accident on Marion Road

UPDATE: Authorities have released the name of the person who died after an accident involving a lawn mower.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened at 10:05 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Marion Road and Oak Park Circle SW. Deputies said Todd Weatherly, 54, of Rochester, was crossing Marion Road while riding a John Deere lawn mower when he was struck by a Chevy Sudan. The Sudan was driven by Samuel Imhoff, 24, of Rochester.

Weatherly died from his injuries.

The sheriff's office said alcohol or other major factors resulting in criminal charges have not been found yet.

Authorities continue to investigate as they wait for the toxicology report.

