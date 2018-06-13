Mid-week farmer's market returns to Apache Mall - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Mid-week farmer's market returns to Apache Mall

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -

Why wait for the weekend for that fresh find, when you can make a farmer's market pit stop for that mid-week meal? 

The convenient Wednesday location of the Rochester Farmer's market makes its 2018 debut this week at Apache Mall. The smaller market still offers an impressive selection of fruits, veggies, and handmade goods. 

Market organizers say snap peas and strawberries should arrive in the next few weeks, while there are still a few chances left to enjoy spring asparagus and fresh rhubarb pies. The market sets up in the mall's south parking lot from 2 - 6 p.m. every Wednesday. 

