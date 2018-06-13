Owatonna police use surveillance photo to arrest bank robbery su - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Owatonna police use surveillance photo to arrest bank robbery suspect


By Noel Sederstrom, News Director
OWATONNA, Minn. (FOX 47) -

A Faribault man has been arrested and jailed in Owatonna, arrested as a suspect in a bank robbery Tuesday afternoon.

Police said a white man entered the U.S. Bank branch at 132 West Broadway a little after 2 p.m. and handed a teller a note demanding money.  Chief Keith Hiller said he referred to having a gun but never showed one and fled with cash.

But bank surveillance cameras got a good photo and an Owatonna police officer was able to make a positive identification from the photos and make an arrest.

Matthew Dahl, 33, was taken into custody at the Steele County Fairgrounds Park on 18th Street Southeast without incident about 3:52 p.m.

The Owatonna Police and FBI are working the case.  Dahl remains in the Steele County Detention Center awaiting charges. NOE

