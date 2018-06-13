New Rotary District Governor installed

Rotary District 5960 installed its new governor Tuesday night.

The organization selected Mike Becker of Rochester during a program at the Paramount Theater in Austin.

Becker will serve at the Rotary International representative for the area which includes 63 clubs in Southeast Minnesota, the Twin Cities and parts of Western Wisconsin.

Becker joined the Greater Rochester Rotary Club in 2002 and has served in nearly every board position for the club.

He officially begins his new term on July 1.