2 women arrested for "mail theft" in Rochester

Residents are warned to keep track of their mail and personal accounts after two women were arrested for mail theft in Rochester.

Danielle Strike and Daniela Gresser were both arrested last night after a resident spotted them going through his mailbox and one belonging to a neighbor.

The man called police around 11:30 after he witnessed a vehicle pull up to mailboxes in the 3400 block of Lake Street Northwest.

He later pointed the vehicle out to police while helping them search on a bike.

Police say they then found several loose mail items in the back seat, as well as two garden gnomes.

Police say the driver, Gresser, admitted to helping Strike steal mail, and that Strike was dropped off in the neighborhood earlier.

A small amount of meth was also found just outside the car, while loaded syringes and pipes were also found inside.

A backpack containing more mail and Strike's ID was also found during the search.

Strike was later found riding in another vehicle near 2nd Street and Country Club Road Southwest.

The man driving her was not charged.

Police say they found more stolen mail and another garden gnome in a nearby trash can.

The two women are facing felony charges of mail theft, controlled substance possession, and possession of stolen property.