Tyson recalling over 3,000 pounds of frozen breaded chicken

Tyson food is recalling over 3,000 pounds of its frozen breaded chicken. Federal food safety investigators say the breading may be contaminated with plastic.

The recall involves frozen chicken tenderloins with the code "p-746" on the packaging. The company says the affected products were shipped out to six states, Minnesota, Ohio, California, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Maryland.

The recipients were only food service establishments, not grocery stores and the health risk from the recalled chicken has been classified as "low."

There are no known reports of sickness or injury due to the possible contamination.