Rochester Police Oversight Commission to discuss police chief hiring process at later date

The Rochester Police Oversight commission had it's monthly meeting Monday afternoon with plans to discuss the selection process of RPD's next police chief, and the removal of one of the final candidates. That did not happen.

Several commissioners expressed concern that discussion on the topic would mislead the public over a policy which the commission has no control.

After further discussion, commissioners decided to move the conversation about Roy Alston's removal as a candidate to the next meeting in July.

The commission's chair said that she will work with the city's interim police chief and the civil service commission to learn more about the hiring process.