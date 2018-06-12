Rochester Police Oversight Commission to discuss police chief hi - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Rochester Police Oversight Commission to discuss police chief hiring process at later date

Posted: Updated:
By Linda Ha, Reporter
Connect
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -

The Rochester Police Oversight commission had it's monthly meeting Monday afternoon with plans to discuss the selection process of RPD's next police chief, and the removal of one of the final candidates. That did not happen.

Several commissioners expressed concern that discussion on the topic would mislead the public over a policy which the commission has no control.

After further discussion, commissioners decided to move the conversation about Roy Alston's removal as a candidate to the next meeting in July.

The commission's chair said that she will work with the city's interim police chief and the civil service commission to learn more about the hiring process.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

FOX 47
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-252-4747 or 1-877-369-4788
News tips: 507-281-4747 or news@myfox47.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.