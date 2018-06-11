Rochester leaders meet to discuss updates to the city's fire code

Rochester leaders are looking into changing parts of the city's fire code.

Deputy Chief Steve Belau has been working with former City attorney Terry Adkins to make some changes to the Chapter 55 Fire Prevention code.

According to an email to city council, Belau says the code has been modified in pieces over the years.

They're now looking to add provisions for non-permanent locations, like food trucks or other street vendors.

They're also going over blasting demolition operations.. with the fire department now taking over regulating how that's done.

If passed, the new rules would take effect in 2019.