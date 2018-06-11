Head-on collision near Owatonna sends two people to the hospital - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Head-on collision near Owatonna sends two people to the hospital

NEAR OWATONNA, Minn. (FOX 47) -

Two people are injured after a head-on crash south of Owatonna Monday afternoon.

The collision happened just before 4 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 218 and County Road 3.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened when a northbound Ford Fusion crossed the center line of Highway 218 and hit a southbound Chevy van head-on in the the southbound lane, driven by 22-year-old William McAlister of Austin.

MSP told our team on the scene that two people were thrown from the vehicles.  

McAlister was airlifted to Mayo Clinic St. Marys with non life threatening injuries.

The name of the driver in the Fusion has not been released 

