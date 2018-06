A man was allegedly assaulted around 11 p.m. Friday by three men in ski masks.

It happened near Park Towers apartments at 22 North Broadway in Rochester.

The man was then taken to Olmsted Medical Center with major face lacerations and possible knife wounds.

The victim told police that he had recently testified in a shooting trial but investigators are not sure if the events are related.

The crime wasn't reported until 1 a.m. Saturday morning.