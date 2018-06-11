BCA: Missing Person Alert

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's Crime Alert Network released the following statement regarding a missing person in Southern Minnesota.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Wendy Lynn Khan, 46, of Mankato.

Wendy last had contact with her daughter on June 1, 2018 and has not been in contact with friends or family since, which is out of character.

Her family reported her missing on June 3. She was believed to be traveling in her vehicle but the vehicle was located on June 7 in the 200 block of Belle Avenue in Mankato.

In spite of efforts, Mankato Department of Public Safety has been unable to locate Wendy and there is concern for her welfare.

She is described as 5’ 6”, 180 pounds, with green eyes.

If you think you have seen Wendy or have information regarding her whereabouts please contact the Mankato Department of Public Safety at 507-387-8780 or dial 911.